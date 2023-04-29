Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also

