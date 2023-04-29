Bank of Montreal Can Buys 12,914 Shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

APAC opened at $10.59 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

