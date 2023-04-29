Bank of Montreal Can Buys 26,818 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 266.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

