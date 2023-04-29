Bank of Montreal Can Buys 490 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after buying an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,212,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INT. StockNews.com began coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE INT opened at $23.64 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

