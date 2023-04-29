Bank of Montreal Can Buys 660 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BLD opened at $225.48 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.95.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
