Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 684,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 299,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.