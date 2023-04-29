Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 250,804 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 989,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 399,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,212,000 after purchasing an additional 217,483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

