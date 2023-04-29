Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

