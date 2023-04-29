Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FIGS were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FIGS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

