Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 548.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

