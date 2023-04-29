Bank of Montreal Can Has $843,000 Stock Position in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADAL stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

