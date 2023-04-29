Bank of Montreal Can Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 239,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,936,000 after acquiring an additional 857,732 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

