Bank of Montreal Can Has $868,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

