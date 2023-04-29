Bank of Montreal Can Has $892,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coty were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Coty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 289,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 1.1 %

Coty stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.