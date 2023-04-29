Bank of Montreal Can Has $911,000 Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $119.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

