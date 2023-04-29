Bank of Montreal Can Has $942,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

