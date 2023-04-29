Bank of Montreal Can Has $949,000 Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

