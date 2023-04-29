Bank of Montreal Can Has $952,000 Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

