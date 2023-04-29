Bank of Montreal Can Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $83.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

