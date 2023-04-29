Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $11,938,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $132.37.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Amedisys Company Profile



Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Further Reading

