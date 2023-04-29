Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ExlService were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $178.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.78. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $191.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com began coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.