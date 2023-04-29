Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $26.62 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

