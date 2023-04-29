Bank of Montreal Can Invests $862,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $809,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.