Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $914,000 Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZING. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.