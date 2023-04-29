Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,355 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $326.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.98. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

