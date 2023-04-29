Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 727 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after buying an additional 206,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $242.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.78. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,235 shares of company stock worth $589,719. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

