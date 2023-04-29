Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNAD. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 68.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 20.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 123,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 36.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DNAD stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

