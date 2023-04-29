Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CRH were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CRH by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
CRH Price Performance
Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.20.
CRH Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
Featured Articles
