Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,803,000 after acquiring an additional 287,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.7 %

RYN stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 158.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

