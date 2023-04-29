Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 363.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 861,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 675,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 22.6% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 13.52%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
