Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,654 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NICE were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average is $203.56.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

