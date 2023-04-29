Bank of Montreal Can Sells 138,516 Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 17,802.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 381,676 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,660,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 498,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 131,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGST opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

