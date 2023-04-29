Bank of Montreal Can Sells 147 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after buying an additional 76,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $147.30 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

