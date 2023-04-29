Bank of Montreal Can Sells 34,057 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DRQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dril-Quip Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DRQ opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $932.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,728.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.