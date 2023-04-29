Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,943 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

