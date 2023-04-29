Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,600 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $275.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.17. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

