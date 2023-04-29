Bank of Montreal Can Sells 777 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.6 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

