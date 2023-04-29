Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,816 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

IYC opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.