Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,662 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HMC opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

