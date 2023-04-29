Bank of Montreal Can Sells 958 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ENI were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 24.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 109.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4664 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

