Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

VAC stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.