Barclays Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $37.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

