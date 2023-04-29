Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 488 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,636.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,726 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.