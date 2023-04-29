Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Belden Stock Up 0.7 %

BDC opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

