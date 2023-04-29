BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $127.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

