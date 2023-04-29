Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $48.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
