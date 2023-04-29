BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.71 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

