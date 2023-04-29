Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $19.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 173.43%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

