Blink Charging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 57,550 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 584% compared to the average daily volume of 8,414 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Blink Charging stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.05. Blink Charging has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $26.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,091,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,091,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Blink Charging by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

