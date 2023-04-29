Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $123.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.72.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.